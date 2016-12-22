(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Expeditionary pilot surprises deployed spouse one day before wedding anniversary, days before holiday weekend

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Capt. Christopher and 2nd Lt. Leigh Ann embrace each other at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 22, 2016. The married couple was reunited a day before their wedding anniversary and two days before Christmas when Christopher surprised Leigh Ann during her work shift. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary pilot surprises deployed spouse one day before wedding anniversary, days before holiday weekend, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

