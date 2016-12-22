Capt. Christopher and 2nd Lt. Leigh Ann embrace each other at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 22, 2016. The married couple was reunited a day before their wedding anniversary and two days before Christmas when Christopher surprised Leigh Ann during her work shift. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 02:31 Photo ID: 3077307 VIRIN: 161222-F-CO490-167 Resolution: 3368x2242 Size: 2.9 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary pilot surprises deployed spouse one day before wedding anniversary, days before holiday weekend, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.