Capt. Christopher and 2nd Lt. Leigh Ann embrace each other at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Dec. 22, 2016. The married couple was reunited a day before their wedding anniversary and two days before Christmas when Christopher surprised Leigh Ann during her work shift. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
This work, Expeditionary pilot surprises deployed spouse one day before wedding anniversary, days before holiday weekend, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Expeditionary pilot surprises deployed spouse one day before wedding anniversary, days before holiday weekend
