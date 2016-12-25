Mission continues through Christmas

Members of the 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a white elephant gift exchange Dec. 25, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The mission continued over the holiday, but service members took time to celebrate the holiday by talking with their families and spending time with their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

