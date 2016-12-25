(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mission continues through Christmas

    Mission continues through Christmas

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    12.25.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a white elephant gift exchange Dec. 25, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The mission continued over the holiday, but service members took time to celebrate the holiday by talking with their families and spending time with their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission continues through Christmas [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT