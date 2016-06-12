(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunderous Lightning

    Thunderous Lightning

    KUWAIT

    12.06.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Ellerman 

    U.S. Army Central

    A sniper team from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, engage a target during a joint combined arms live-fire exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait Dec. 6-7, 2016. The multi-day exercise was designed to test the efficiency of the U.S. Army and Kuwaiti Land and Air forces abilities to identify and eliminate enemies’ anti-aircraft capabilities. Around 30 M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks, two Kuwaiti AH-64 Apache helicopters, several Bradley Armored Fighting Vehicles, scout sniper teams, 120mm mortar teams, and M109 Self Propelled Howitzer artillery fire assaulted mock enemy positions during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Ellerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2016
    Date Posted: 12.26.2016 15:56
    Photo ID: 3077149
    VIRIN: 161206-A-AP268-785
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderous Lightning [Image 1 of 25], by SGT Aaron Ellerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

