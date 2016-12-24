(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    161224-N-WM647-336 [Image 2 of 5]

    161224-N-WM647-336

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    161224-N-WM647-336 NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jonathan Perkins hugs his wife Morgan Perkins as the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). #Home4TheHolidays (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elesia Patten/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 15:32
    Photo ID: 3076640
    VIRIN: 161224-N-WM647-336
    Resolution: 4223x2811
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161224-N-WM647-336 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    161224-N-WM647-380
    161224-N-WM647-336
    161224-N-WM647-313
    161224-N-WM647-140
    161224-N-WM647-053

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    America"
    "USS Wasp
    LHD 1
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    "U.S. Navy
    LHD
    #Home4TheHolidays

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT