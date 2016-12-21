(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gold Star Family Honored at Poinsettia Bowl [Image 1 of 2]

    Gold Star Family Honored at Poinsettia Bowl

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Laura and Joe Landaker, parents of U.S Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jared M. Landaker, joined by escort Dennis D. Dubard, right, are honored by the Gold Star Legacy Foundation before the start of the Poinsettia Bowl football game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016. Their son was killed Feb. 14, 2007, in Iraq’s Anbar province while he was assigned to Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force. The Marine Corps ensures all Marines and their families — active, reserve and those who have left its ranks — are part of the Marine family for life, and that support structure remains for those both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 18:41
    Photo ID: 3074547
    VIRIN: 161221-M-WC922-711
    Resolution: 3673x2922
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Family Honored at Poinsettia Bowl [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star Family Honored at Poinsettia Bowl
    Gold Star Family Honored at Poinsettia Bowl

    TAGS

    Landaker
    Qualcomm Stadium
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Poinsettia Bowl
    Joe
    Laura
    Gold Star Legacy
    Jared M. Landaker

