Gold Star Family Honored at Poinsettia Bowl

Laura and Joe Landaker, parents of U.S Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jared M. Landaker, joined by escort Dennis D. Dubard, right, are honored by the Gold Star Legacy Foundation before the start of the Poinsettia Bowl football game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016. Their son was killed Feb. 14, 2007, in Iraq’s Anbar province while he was assigned to Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force. The Marine Corps ensures all Marines and their families — active, reserve and those who have left its ranks — are part of the Marine family for life, and that support structure remains for those both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)

