(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 5 Episode 7

    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 5 Episode 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Audio by Annette Kirklin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Leading with Innovation
    We are highlighting the visionary leaders and innovators at ERDC who are driving groundbreaking advancements that make a real impact. In this episode we discuss “Built to Last: Celebrating 250 Years of USACE” with ERDC's Chief of Public Affairs Mary Margaret Edney

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 93139
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111885875.mp3
    Length: 00:41:44
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 5 Episode 7, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    USACE
    USACE 250th Birthday
    ERDC/WES History
    civil works and military mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio