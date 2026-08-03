Leading with Innovation
We are highlighting the visionary leaders and innovators at ERDC who are driving groundbreaking advancements that make a real impact. In this episode we discuss “Built to Last: Celebrating 250 Years of USACE” with ERDC's Chief of Public Affairs Mary Margaret Edney
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93139
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885875.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:44
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 5 Episode 7, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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