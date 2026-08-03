Leading with Innovation
We are highlighting the visionary leaders and innovators at ERDC who are driving groundbreaking advancements that make a real impact. In this episode we discuss "From Dunes to Defense: Coastal Modeling for Military and Civil Works” with Leigh Langley, research coastal engineer, ERDC's Coastal Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93134
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885777.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:22
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 5 Episode 2, by Annette Kirklin and Claiborne Cooksey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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