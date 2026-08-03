Leading with Innovation
We are highlighting the visionary leaders and innovators at ERDC who are driving groundbreaking advancements that make a real impact. In this episode we discuss “BuckEye's Edge: Mapping for Mission Success" with George Ohanian, director Warfighter Support directorate, U.S. Army Geospatial Center (AGC)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93133
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885754.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:51
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 5 Episode 1, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.