ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 5

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ERDC is delivering impactful solutions today, driving innovation for tomorrow and prioritizing people—always. From groundbreaking research to enduring partnerships, we explore the power of progress rooted in purpose. In this episode we discuss "Frozen Ground, Heavy Loads: Inside ERDC’s One-of-a-Kind Simulator" with Dr. Wade Lein (research civil engineer) with the ERDC Cold Regions Research Engineering Laboratory (CRREL)