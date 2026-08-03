Today, Tomorrow, Always
ERDC is delivering impactful solutions today, driving innovation for tomorrow and prioritizing people—always. From groundbreaking research to enduring partnerships, we explore the power of progress rooted in purpose. In this episode we discuss “De-Risking the Future: Smarter, Safer Military Facilities" with Madeline Shunk (research computer engineer) with the ERDC Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93131
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885602.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:29
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 4, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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