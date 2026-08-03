Today, Tomorrow, Always
ERDC is delivering impactful solutions today, driving innovation for tomorrow and prioritizing people—always. From groundbreaking research to enduring partnerships, we explore the power of progress rooted in purpose. In this episode we discuss “Modeling the Path to Recovery” with Dr. William Reckling (geographer) with the ERDC Geospatial Research Laboratory (GRL)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93130
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885587.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:28
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season Episode 3, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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