Today, Tomorrow, Always
ERDC is delivering impactful solutions today, driving innovation for tomorrow and prioritizing people—always. From groundbreaking research to enduring partnerships, we explore the power of progress rooted in purpose. In this episode we discuss “On the Move: How ERDC Powers the Future of Military Mobility” with Brent Towne (research civil engineer) with the ERDC Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|93129
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111885577.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:25
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 2, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.