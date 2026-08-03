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    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 1

    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 1

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    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Annette Kirklin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Today, Tomorrow, Always
    ERDC is delivering impactful solutions today, driving innovation for tomorrow and prioritizing people—always. From groundbreaking research to enduring partnerships, we explore the power of progress rooted in purpose. In this episode we discuss “Locking in the Future: ERDC’s Role on the Ohio River” with Gary Bell (research civil engineer) and Allen Hammack (research mechanical engineer) with the ERDC Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 93128
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111885568.mp3
    Length: 00:42:23
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 1, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Ohio River
    Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    CHL
    Coastal and Hydraulic Laboratory
    USACE

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