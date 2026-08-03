ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 6 Episode 1

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Today, Tomorrow, Always

ERDC is delivering impactful solutions today, driving innovation for tomorrow and prioritizing people—always. From groundbreaking research to enduring partnerships, we explore the power of progress rooted in purpose. In this episode we discuss “Locking in the Future: ERDC’s Role on the Ohio River” with Gary Bell (research civil engineer) and Allen Hammack (research mechanical engineer) with the ERDC Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL)