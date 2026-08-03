AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Joint CBRN Training, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 5, 2026

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A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting joint CBRN training conducted with U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 and Airmen with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 5, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)