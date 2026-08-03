A radio newscast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, and financial education specialists Eddie Gonzales and Precious Mullins, highlighting financial tips for PCS season at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 01:29
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|93096
|Filename:
|2608/DOD_111881108.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Financial Education Specialists, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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