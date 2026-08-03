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    AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Financial Education Specialists, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026

    AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Financial Education Specialists, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.03.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio newscast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, and financial education specialists Eddie Gonzales and Precious Mullins, highlighting financial tips for PCS season at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 01:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 93096
    Filename: 2608/DOD_111881108.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Financial Education Specialists, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    budgeting
    financial education
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    PCS
    MCAS Iwakuni

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