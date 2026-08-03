AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Financial Education Specialists, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026

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A radio newscast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, and financial education specialists Eddie Gonzales and Precious Mullins, highlighting financial tips for PCS season at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 4, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)