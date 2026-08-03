AFN Iwakuni: Battery Powered Radio, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a broadcaster at Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, informing Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni about the importance of having battery-powered radios in their emergency kit. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)