The LOWDOWN - 31 July 2026 - The Gaza Accord, a Third Front in Egypt, and Japan's Standoff Leap

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Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



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Executive Summary



China and Southeast Asia

On June 15, 2026, a 12-foot, solar-powered commercial uncrewed surface vessel (USV) named Lightfish, owned by California-based Seasats, had an encounter with a Chinese Type 052D guided-missile destroyer in the strategic Luzon Strait near the Philippines, approaching within several hundred meters and prompting the warship to take evasive action. This incident, following a similar encounter in May with a Chinese Type 056 Corvette in the Taiwan Strait, underscores the rapid proliferation of USVs and the growing pressure for navies to adapt their maritime rules of engagement. Simultaneously, the U.S. military has expanded the offensive combat deployment of USVs, utilizing Saronic-built Corsair kamikaze drone boats to strike an Iranian midget submarine and naval maintenance facility at Bandar Abbas on July 12, and showcasing a GARC kamikaze USV during RIMPAC 2026 wargames. Regionally, Japan fundamentally upgraded its conventional standoff deterrence as the JMSDF Aegis destroyer Chōkai conducted the nation's first-ever live-fire launch of a U.S.-made Tomahawk land-attack cruise missile on July 29 JST, while a previously unseen stealth cruise missile—widely assessed to be the air-launched Type 25 Surface-to-Ship Guided Missile (25SSM)—completed its first test flight under a Japanese F-2B fighter on July 30. These developments occur as maritime expert Ray Powell warns that China has already initiated a "soft quarantine" around Taiwan, deploying intrusive coast guard patrols to demand cargo and crew data from commercial vessels to build a normalized legal record of administrative control.



Russia and Europe

On the night of July 29–30, 2026, Russian forces launched a massive strike package against Ukraine's deep rear deploying 284 drones and 74 missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv and Lviv oblasts, destroying civilian infrastructure, and killing a family of six in Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The barrage marked the return of North Korean-provided KN-23 ballistic missiles to Russian strike packages for the first time since August 2025, which Moscow is utilizing alongside decreased drone deployment to exploit Ukraine's acute shortage of advanced air defense interceptors. During the raid, an armed Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crashed in eastern Poland near Tarnawa-Kolonia, representing the first time a Russian missile has fallen on NATO territory, a risk analysts note the Kremlin has accepted. Ukraine has pushed back through its ongoing long-range strike campaign, utilizing drones to strike the Tamanneftegaz seaborne oil export terminal at the Port of Taman on the night of July 29–30, while independent assessments confirm Ukrainian strikes have successfully disabled over 30% of actual and 45% of nominal Russian oil refining capacity. Concurrently, newly appointed Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has initiated sweeping personnel changes across military staff, while in occupied areas, Russian forced mobilization has intensified, though Ukrainian intermediate-range drone strikes have successfully halted Russian attempts to integrate the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into the Russian domestic grid by destroying key transmission lines.



Iran and the Middle East

In the Middle East, the U.S.-led "Gaza Board of Peace" announced a historic roadmap in which Hamas has agreed to a phased disarmament and surrender of weapons to a Palestinian National Committee in exchange for a gradual, staged withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, profound skepticism persists among Palestinians due to ongoing daily Israeli attacks that have killed 1,100 people since a prior October 2025 ceasefire supposedly began, while several European nations have refused to join the board out of concern that it sidesteps international law and replaces the United Nations. Compounding regional instability, the U.S.-Iran war has widened following a suspected Iranian drone strike on July 29 that hit the U.S.-owned LNG storage unit Energos Winter and a Greek tanker at the Egyptian Mediterranean port of Damietta, threatening to choke off a critical Suez Canal energy corridor. This "third front" escalated further as Iran launched ballistic missiles at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, while an Iranian missile hit a Chinese company building in northern Kuwait, killing a worker. Following joint U.S.-Saudi strikes on weapons depots, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias are coordinating with the Houthis and threatening "seismic" retaliation within 72 hours, even as Saudi Arabia organizes a 43-country maritime defense coalition to protect the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.



Cyber Attacks on the Minnesota Water System

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a major warning regarding a significant spike in foreign hackers targeting automated municipal infrastructure after Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) reported that more than 30 community water systems throughout the state faced a highly coordinated cyberattack on July 26–27. Threat actors targeted automated Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) that control municipal water flows, altering passwords to completely lock out operators, which forced multiple communities to shift water facilities to manual operations and issue boil water notices. Federal investigators are actively investigating whether the Minnesota attacks were orchestrated by the Iranian government or state-affiliated hacker groups. This incident follows previous CISA and federal advisories explicitly warning that Iranian-affiliated hackers have been actively targeting internet-connected operational hardware, specifically targeting equipment manufactured by Rockwell Automation and other major industrial suppliers.



Global Balance of Power Analysis by CFR

According to a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) survey of 362 global foreign policy and technology experts conducted between April 30 and June 16, 2026, the global balance of power by 2035 will be heavily defined by fragmented AI governance and destabilized strategic balances. More than 80% of experts agree that a unified multilateral framework is highly unlikely to emerge, predicting instead a landscape of competing regulatory systems driven primarily by standard-setting in the U.S., China, or EU. Experts are deeply split on capability concentration, with 46% predicting an oligopoly of 2–3 frontier AI actors and 54% predicting wide technological diffusion, noting that a U.S.-China military conflict would act as a primary driver of concentration while open-source releases would accelerate diffusion. Nearly 70% of respondents believe private frontier AI labs and their CEOs will hold more political leverage over sovereign states than traditional nonstate actors. Crucially, 86% of experts warn that domestic civic and regulatory institutions are failing to keep pace with AI capabilities, creating an "adaptation gap" projected to trigger social instability through rapid labor market disruptions. Furthermore, a vast majority of experts believe that integrating AI into military systems will make great power conflict more likely by 2035, driven by rushed decision-making timelines and a loss of control over autonomous weapon systems.