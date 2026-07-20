The LOWDOWN - 29 July 2026 - Blurred Orbits and Broken Bargains China’s Space Surge, Ukraines Wildberries Strikes, and the Global Race for a Wartime Footing

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Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



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Executive Summary



China and Southeast Asia



Under a state-guided "Military-Civil Fusion" strategy, China’s commercial space footprint is expanding at an unprecedented speed, growing from under a dozen startups in 2014 to over 600 firms today. Subnational governments are investing billions of yuan to establish specialized "Satellite Valleys" and "Rocket Streets," driving nationwide satellite manufacturing capacity to between 4,100 and 5,000 units annually. State-backed LEO broadband constellations such as Guowang (12,992 planned satellites) and Thousand Sails (15,000 planned satellites) are scaling rapidly to challenge SpaceX’s Starlink. Simultaneously, the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) is modernizing its nuclear triad, deploying Solid-fueled road-mobile ICBMs alongside a rapid expansion of hundreds of new ICBM silos near Yumen, Hami, and Ordos. In Southeast Asia, Beijing has renewed its focus on contesting unoccupied maritime land features, undertaking large-scale dredging at Antelope Reef to build its largest military outpost, unfurling its flag at Sandy Cay, and declaring a national nature reserve over Scarborough Shoal. These gray-zone operations severely pressure coastal nations like the Philippines, forcing them to navigate Middle Eastern energy shocks and sweeping U.S. tariffs by quietly reopening energy cooperation talks with Beijing.



Russia and Europe



The war in Ukraine has evolved into a highly lethal, drone-dominated conflict of attrition, with surveillance and FPV drones establishing a 30-kilometer-wide "kill zone" along the 1,200-kilometer front line. Traditional armored vehicles have been rendered almost obsolete, forcing soldiers to live for months at a time in tiny, isolated underground dugouts to survive. To disrupt the Russian military's heavily relied-upon crowdfunded supply chain, Ukrainian forces have initiated a deep-strike campaign targeting warehouses belonging to the Russian e-commerce retail giant Wildberries, which hosted over 200,000 listings under an "Everything for the SVO" category. These precision strikes have destroyed an estimated 8 percent of Wildberries' total logistics capacity, causing up to $2 billion in inventory losses. Diplomatically, President Zelensky met with President Trump in Washington, DC, to negotiate U.S. licenses for Ukraine to produce Patriot interceptor missiles. Behind the scenes, the Kremlin is actively streamlining its mobilization bureaucracy—enacting laws to transition conscription to a year-round cycle and giving the Ministry of Defense access to civil registries—while security officials debate introducing exit visas, VPN bans, and martial law to manage future draft call-ups.



Iran and the Middle East



Active conflict has flared across the Middle East following the suspension of a brief bombing pause, with joint U.S.-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq killing at least 20 members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles in a surprise attack on U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq, which were successfully intercepted by coalition air defenses. Iran has also tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, seizing commercial oil tankers and rejecting Omani-mediated proposals for a 10-day truce and joint transit management. This ongoing maritime blockade has driven global oil prices above $80-88 a barrel. Internally, three competing regime factions are struggling to shape negotiating policies: the dominant IRGC-Vahidi hardliners, who refuse to compromise on the strait; President Pezeshkian’s pro-negotiation camp, which seeks economic relief from the devastating U.S. naval blockade; and the ultra-hardline Paydari Front, which opposes all diplomacy. Off the coast of Yemen, the Houthis have supported Iran's campaign by attacking Saudi-flagged shipping, such as the tanker NCC Ghazal, while secretly coordinating with Beijing to guarantee safe passage for Chinese oil tankers.



The Korean Peninsula



North Korea is aggressively expanding its strategic and military cooperation with Russia while modernizing its naval forces. Ukrainian President Zelensky reported that Russia is preparing to receive an additional 30,000 North Korean soldiers to offset catastrophic battlefield casualties, complementing the 15,000 troops already deployed to Kursk Oblast. In exchange for these deployments, which earned Pyongyang an estimated $620 million in March 2026 alone, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov announced that Russia no longer supports the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Backed by Russian technical assistance, North Korea is renovating Sohae to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite since 2024 to support its emerging precision strike complex. Pyongyang is also building workers' camps and expanding shipyards at Rason and Nampo to construct a nascent "green-water navy", intending to build two Choe Hyon-class guided-missile destroyers annually through 2030 and potentially 10,000-ton cruisers to secure or harass critical sea lines of communication. Domestically, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's approval ratings have dropped to a near-record low of 46.3 percent due to real estate and economic issues, while his "peace first" diplomatic overtures continue to be rejected by Pyongyang.



U.S. Defense Industrial Base



Spurred by the goal of placing the U.S. defense industrial base on a "wartime footing" by November 2025, the Pentagon has leveraged novel industrial policy tools and defense acquisition reforms. Over 10,000 new entrants have joined the sector, with nontraditional firms receiving over $120 billion in contract obligations in FY 2025. To rebuild critical interceptor and missile inventories severely depleted during the Middle East conflict, the DOD has signed landmark multiyear framework agreements to scale the production capacity of PAC-3 MSE interceptors to 2,000 annually, THAAD interceptors to 400, and Standard Missile 6 to over 500. Simultaneously, the DOD is prioritizing "magazine breadth" by planning to shift future munitions requests from 49 percent low-cost systems in FY 2027 to 70 percent in FY 2031. This includes purchasing 27,000 low-cost mass cruise missiles and scaling domestic drone production to 300,000 units by 2027 through the $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program. To secure the underlying supply chains, the DOD is committing $1 billion to solid rocket motor suppliers and has announced $7.6 billion in non-equity capital support since 2025 to construct a secure "mine-to-magnet" rare earth magnet supply chain entirely outside Chinese control.