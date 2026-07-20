The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 84 – Forged by the Sea – Reflections with Vice Adm. John Fuller, U.S. Navy (ret.)

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TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with retired Vice Adm. John Fuller for a conversation on what truly defines a successful Surface Warfare Officer, and why technical expertise alone isn't enough. Drawing on decades of operational command and strategic leadership, Fuller shares lessons on developing professional competence, embracing continuous learning, and building the trust required to lead.



Join us as CDR Alanna Youngblood sits down with retired Vice Admiral John Fuller for a conversation on what truly defines a successful Surface Warfare Officer—and why technical expertise alone isn't enough. Drawing on decades of operational command and strategic leadership, Vice Admiral Fuller shares lessons on developing professional competence, embracing continuous learning, and building the trust required to lead at every level. From the unique value of the Naval Postgraduate School to the evolving demands of modern maritime operations, this episode is packed with practical wisdom for today's officers and tomorrow's leaders.



From sea stories and shiphandling to joint operations and leadership philosophy, Vice Admiral Fuller offers candid reflections on the challenges of command, the importance of resilience, and why mastering your current role is the key to earning the next one. Whether you're a junior officer finding your footing or a seasoned leader investing in the next generation, this episode is a reminder that excellence isn't built overnight—it's forged through competence, curiosity, and a lifelong commitment to the profession of arms.