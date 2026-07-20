The LOWDOWN - 28 July 2026 - Deciphering PLA Kill Webs, Shifting Air Campaigns, and Global Frontlines

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Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



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Executive Summary



The United States enacted an uneasy pause in its nightly strike campaign against Iran on July 24, 2026, marking the first break in 13 days of operations to facilitate Omani-led diplomatic negotiations regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While direct U.S. air strikes are on hold, the U.S. naval blockade remains in full effect, and Iranian partners and proxies have aggressively expanded regional attacks. Specifically, the Houthis and Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have targeted Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure in Yanbu, Jizan, and the vital Abqaiq oil facility, attempting to disrupt Saudi efforts to bypass the Strait of Hormuz via the East-West pipeline. These operations are bolstered by Iran's deployment of advanced Kheybar Shekan medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs), which have successfully evaded U.S. defenses by altering terminal flight paths at high speeds. Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Russia has been actively supplying Iran with satellite imagery of U.S. bases in the Gulf to support target acquisition and conduct post-strike battle damage assessments.



In Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively working to militarize Russian society and shift the domestic responsibility of the ongoing war onto ordinary citizens and State Duma deputies. In line with this effort, Putin signed a decree marginally increasing the authorized end strength of the Russian Armed Forces to 2,426,130 total personnel. To sustain heavy battlefield casualties averaging nearly 31,785 per month, Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that the Kremlin is preparing for a significant wave of involuntary reserve call-ups in Fall 2026 and expects the arrival of 30,000 new North Korean troops to perform rear-area duties and free up Russian forces for frontline combat. Concurrently, Ukrainian forces continue their highly successful long-range strike campaigns, damaging critical Russian export terminals and oil refineries in Rostov-on-Don and Tyumen, targeting logistical infrastructure, and executing strikes on advanced S-400 radar systems in occupied Crimea. This intensifying campaign has forced the Russian Navy to form its first unmanned systems regiments to protect its Black and Azov Sea vessels, while Russian drone spillover has triggered several Romanian F-16 air interceptions.



In the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility (AOR), maritime tensions surged as China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel clashed violently with Philippine forces near the Second Thomas Shoal, leaving a Philippine navy service member injured. This confrontation occurred near the tenth anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling that rejected Beijing's historic South China Sea claims. Meanwhile, Taiwan is prioritizing the development of unmanned systems warfare to counter Chinese gray-zone coercion. Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration is procuring 25 unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and two unmanned underwater vessels (UUVs) to protect critical infrastructure, although Taiwanese defense officials warned that opposition-proposed general-budget models could destabilize necessary military drone funding. Security concerns are heightened by reports that PRC Ministry of State Security (MSS) agents detained and interrogated Taiwanese police officers traveling in China to extract organizational layouts of Taiwan's critical power grid infrastructure. Additionally, the PRC continues trying to derail Taiwan's drone procurements by influencing local opposition politicians.



A comprehensive CNA report printed by the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI) highlights that the PRC defense complex is intensely prioritizing "kill web" and "kill mesh" constructs to operationalize "intelligentized" and "system-centric" warfare. Unlike brittle linear "kill chains" where a single node break disrupts the sequence, a "kill web" leverages a collection of heterogeneous nodes and sensors across multiple domains to provide resilient, self-healing strike pathways to defeat an adversary. PRC writers treat the United States as an implied pacing threat, emphasizing that China must close its loops faster than U.S. forces. To achieve this, the PLA is investing heavily in five core technology areas: AI, big data/cloud computing, communication networking, digital mission engineering, and uncrewed platforms. This research aims to optimize command and control, automatically schedule resources, and systematically target high-value U.S. assets like early warning aircraft (E-2D) and Aegis destroyers.



The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analysis examines the profound shifts in modern air power demonstrated during recent U.S. operations, specifically Midnight Hammer, Absolute Resolve, and Epic Fury. While the U.S. achieved rapid tactical success and gained early local air superiority in Epic Fury, the sustained air campaign has dangerously depleted U.S. missile defenses. Patriot interceptor stockpiles have plummeted below 1,000 and THAAD inventories sit at roughly 250, creating a significant "window of vulnerability" for U.S. readiness in a potential Western Pacific conflict. Furthermore, military strategists warn that the proliferation of cheap one-way attack drones and AI-enabled autonomous swarms has inverted the cost of interception to favor the attacker. To adapt to this contested operating environment, CSIS experts argue that the joint force must drastically ramp up funding for short-range point defense and aggressively transition forces in contact to unmanned platforms to minimize the political and tactical risks associated with manned flight crews.