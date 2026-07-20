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    Testosterone Screening and Movie Matinee

    Testosterone Screening and Movie Matinee

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    MONS, BELGIUM

    07.20.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sgt. Tia Herring

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, testosterone screening and movie matinee, for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 21, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sergeant Tia Herring)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 07:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92946
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111864810.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MONS, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testosterone Screening and Movie Matinee, by SrA Josiah Brown and SSgt Tia Herring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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