American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, testosterone screening and movie matinee, for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 21, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sergeant Tia Herring)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 07:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92946
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111864810.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|MONS, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Testosterone Screening and Movie Matinee, by SrA Josiah Brown and SSgt Tia Herring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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