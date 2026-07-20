A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel and Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, radio broadcasters at Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marine Corps Community Services sponsored event: Free Movie Monday Equalizer. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92925
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860561.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Free Movie Monday Equalizer, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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