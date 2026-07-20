A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eliza Fremont, Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, broadcasters at Armed Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Information Tours and Travel sponsored trip: Apple Picking & Hofu Tenmangu Shrine Trip. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92924
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860471.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Apple Picking & Hofu Tenmangu Shrine Trip, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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