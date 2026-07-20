MCCS Sunset Pencil Drawing Workshop Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Gilbert Bishop, an interior communication electrician, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster, both at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Marine Corps Community Services Event: Sunset Pencil Drawing Workshop 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92920
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860417.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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