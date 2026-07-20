A radio newscast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Information Tours and Travel Event: Fukuoka Baseball Game 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2026 01:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92916
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111860179.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fukuoka Baseball Game Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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