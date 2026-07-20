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    Fukuoka Baseball Game Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Fukuoka Baseball Game Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio newscast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Information Tours and Travel Event: Fukuoka Baseball Game 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.24.2026 01:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92916
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111860179.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fukuoka Baseball Game Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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