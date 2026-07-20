The LOWDOWN - 23 July 2026 - Red Sea Blockades, Ukrainian F-16 Victories, and the Battle for the South China Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92914" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



https://open.spotify.com/show/033vtB0rPARyXspFNBZPGS

http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/1896901980

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEG-33e6norY5sImUeUvDAnKkvLFGuRSR

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/82822c27-02ff-45e4-a7a6-63f683baa3dc/the-lowdown

https://www.pandora.com/podcast/lowdown/PC:1001118273



Executive Summary



Tensions in the Middle East have escalated significantly following Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, an action that has helped drive global oil prices above $100 per barrel. In response to these maritime provocations and a July 17 attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan, President Trump has vowed to destroy Iranian infrastructure, specifically targeting one bridge or power plant for every ship Iran strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. While the U.S. has concluded its 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets, Iran continues to launch retaliatory barrages against U.S. installations in Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the maritime security environment has deteriorated with a sharp decline in commercial traffic through both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.



The Kremlin remains committed to its maximalist war aims of complete Ukrainian capitulation, even as Russian forces struggle to achieve operationally significant gains and rely on likely AI-altered footage to exaggerate battlefield progress. A major milestone in the conflict occurred with the first confirmed air-to-air kill by a Ukrainian F-16, which downed a sophisticated Russian Su-35S fighter. Domestically, the Russian government is setting conditions for potential formal mobilization and preparing for associated civil unrest, even as President Putin attempts to downplay a mounting fuel shortage crisis and broader economic decline. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues a successful long-range strike campaign, recently targeting Russian energy infrastructure and large-scale logistics warehouses belonging to the retailer Wildberries.



In the China AOR, maritime confrontations between Beijing and Manila have reached a "disturbing" level according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reaffirmed Washington’s mutual defense commitments to the Philippines. Recent clashes at the Scarborough and Second Thomas Shoals involved the Chinese Coast Guard using water cannons and physical force, resulting in injuries to Filipino personnel. China has dismissed these accusations, claiming its actions were "standard, professional and lawful" enforcement of its own sovereignty. These dangerous encounters occurred just ahead of the ASEAN meeting in Manila and ongoing diplomatic efforts to pave the way for a potential September summit between President Trump and Xi Jinping in Washington.