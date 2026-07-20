ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 6

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SEVEN Labs, ONE ERDC

From developing technologies that support the Warfighter to improving civil works systems, see how each of our 7 labs play a unique role in engineering a safer, better world. In this episode, we discuss "The Cold Regions Research Engineering Laboratory" with Dr. Jonathon Brame (Research Physical Scientist) and Justin Campfield (public affairs specialist)