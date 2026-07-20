SEVEN Labs, ONE ERDC
From developing technologies that support the Warfighter to improving civil works systems, see how each of our 7 labs play a unique role in engineering a safer, better world. In this episode, we discuss "The Cold Regions Research Engineering Laboratory" with Dr. Jonathon Brame (Research Physical Scientist) and Justin Campfield (public affairs specialist)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92907
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111857970.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:22
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 6, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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