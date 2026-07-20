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    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 5

    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 5

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    VICKSBURG, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Audio by Annette Kirklin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    SEVEN Labs, ONE ERDC
    From developing technologies that support the Warfighter to improving civil works systems, see how each of our 7 labs play a unique role in engineering a safer, better world. In this episode, we discuss "The Construction Engineering Research Laboratory" with Dr. Martin Page (Senior Scientific Technical Manager) and Dr. Sarah Clark (Public Affairs Specialist)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:30
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92905
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111857948.mp3
    Length: 00:40:35
    Location: VICKSBURG, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 5, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ERDC
    Civil Works
    Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL)
    USACE
    Engineer Research & Development Center
    Military Engineering

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