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    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 3

    ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 3

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    VICKSBURG, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Audio by Annette Kirklin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    SEVEN Labs, ONE ERDC
    From developing technologies that support the Warfighter to improving civil works systems, see how each of our 7 labs play a unique role in engineering a safer, better world. In this episode, we discuss "The Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory " with Dr. Gaurav Savant (Senior Scientific Technical Manager) and David May (Chief, Flood & Storm Division)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:30
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92901
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111857900.mp3
    Length: 00:41:05
    Location: VICKSBURG, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 3, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    Military Engineering
    Civil Works
    USACE
    Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL)

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