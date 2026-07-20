ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 2

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SEVEN Labs, ONE ERDC

From developing technologies that support the Warfighter to improving civil works systems, see how each of our 7 labs play a unique role in engineering a safer, better world. In this episode, we discuss "The Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory" with Anna Jordan (acting technical director, Force Protection, Weapon Effects) and Justin Strickler (lead technical director, Military Engineering Force Projection, Maneuver Support