SEVEN Labs, ONE ERDC
From developing technologies that support the Warfighter to improving civil works systems, see how each of our 7 labs play a unique role in engineering a safer, better world. In this episode, we discuss "The Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory" with Anna Jordan (acting technical director, Force Protection, Weapon Effects) and Justin Strickler (lead technical director, Military Engineering Force Projection, Maneuver Support
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92899
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111857881.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:42
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Beyond the Gates - Season 7 Episode 2, by Annette Kirklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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