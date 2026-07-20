The LOWDOWN - 22 July 2026 - 11 Nights of Strikes, Russia’s 'Phase Zero' Campaign, and the North Korean Consolidation

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Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



Executive Summary



The conflict between the United States and Iran has reached a critical stage following an eleventh consecutive night of U.S. precision strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure and drone facilities. President Trump has threatened to escalate these attacks to include power plants and bridges in Tehran if Iran continues to harass commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway Iran increasingly views as its primary strategic leverage. In response, Iran has conducted retaliatory drone and missile strikes against U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 U.S. service members to date. Amidst the violence, concerns are rising regarding a potential ground conflict, as Iranian officials have discussed capturing U.S. soldiers and launching incursions into neighboring Kuwait, while reports indicate Iran has moved critical nuclear infrastructure to the hardened Mount Kolang Gaz site.



Russia is currently managing significant domestic and international pressures while maintaining its offensive campaign in Ukraine. Following a series of Ukrainian long-range strikes that have substantially reduced Russian oil refining capacity, the Kremlin has implemented a costly mechanism to subsidize diesel imports from the federal budget to stabilize its domestic fuel market. Internally, the Russian government is passing legislation to expand the grounds for deporting migrants, a move assessed as an effort to coerce them into military service. On the international stage, Polish and Western officials have warned that Russia is conducting a "Phase Zero" campaign aimed at setting conditions for potential false flag provocations against NATO’s eastern flank. This occurs as the Ukrainian leadership undergoes a major shift, with President Zelensky dismissing General Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointing Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new Commander-in-Chief.



On the Korean Peninsula, Kim Jong Un is aggressively consolidating domestic power through high-profile purges of military officials and public denunciations of corruption. Simultaneously, North Korea is modernizing its precision strike complex by constructing dozens of new structures near the inter-Korean border capable of housing tactical missile launchers. Diplomatically, relations between Beijing and Pyongyang have significantly improved in 2026, with China likely seeking to restore its leverage over North Korea following its recent pivot toward Russia and Belarus. In the south, the Lee Jae Myung administration is pursuing a two-track security policy, strengthening its defense alliance with the United States to secure wartime operational control while simultaneously offering conciliatory gestures to Pyongyang, such as changing the official term for defectors to "North Korean-born citizens".