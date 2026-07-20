The LOWDOWN - 21 July 2026 - Strategic Chokepoints and Internal Shifts in Iran, Russia, and China

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Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



Executive Summary



Hostilities between Iran and the United States have entered their tenth day following the total collapse of the Swiss-brokered memorandum of understanding (MoU), which disintegrated due to fundamental disagreements over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have exacerbated the crisis by declaring a maritime embargo on Saudi oil transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a move that could cut global oil supplies by 7% and potentially draw U.S. resources away from direct operations against Iran. While the United States conducts nightly strikes against Iranian military logistics in Bandar Abbas and other strategic sites, Iran has retaliated by targeting critical energy and water infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain. Internal reporting suggests that a six-person special committee within the Supreme National Security Council is now making "on the spot" decisions for the regime, indicating a significantly limited role for the reportedly incapacitated Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.



The Russian military appears committed to a strategy of positional warfare in Ukraine, prioritizing small motorized vehicles and drones to facilitate slow, grinding advances rather than rapid mechanized maneuver. This strategy is facing severe challenges as Ukrainian long-range drone strikes have degraded Russian maritime logistics in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, effectively isolating Crimea and triggering a humanitarian and energy crisis on the peninsula. These military failures are contributing to a broader economic decline within Russia, evidenced by the sharpest stock market drop since 2022 and widespread fuel shortages that expose the falsity of official Kremlin discourse. Consequently, President Vladimir Putin's approval ratings are sliding as elite discontent grows among business magnates and the general public faces increasing war-related burdens.



The People's Republic of China (PRC) is encountering resistance to its regional pressure campaigns, most notably as Japan develops its first centralized intelligence agency since WWII to counter PRC and Russian espionage. The PRC is also actively setting informational conditions to contest Philippine sovereignty over the Batanes Islands to erode control over the strategic Luzon Strait. Internally, the CCP has expelled Politburo member Ma Xingrui solely on corruption charges without the customary political indictments, a shift that may shield Xi Jinping from the political risk of purging his own appointees while turning ordinary graft into a weapon against elite rivals. Simultaneously, PRC-North Korea relations have significantly improved through high-level state visits, with the PRC taking a more tolerant approach toward North Korea’s military ambitions to secure a favorable external environment.