The LOWDOWN - 17 July 2026 - Fishing nets and China's massive ships

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Disclaimer: This is an AI generated Open-source news summary for general informational awareness. This product is not intended for use as official intelligence. The views expressed here are solely those of the cited authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of War, the United States Air Force, or any other U.S. government agency.



Executive Summary



Cuba is currently facing a multi-dimensional economic collapse characterized by unprecedented humanitarian strain and a deteriorating energy system. The island has experienced approximately ten national blackouts since 2024, exacerbated by a structural crisis where generating units are over 40 years old and lack essential maintenance. Economically, the country has seen its GDP contract by an estimated 11 to 15 percent since 2020, with the peso collapsing to an informal exchange rate of 660 pesos to the dollar. This instability has triggered a massive migratory exodus, with Cuba losing roughly 10 to 15 percent of its population in just five years. Analysts suggest the state is on the brink of three potential outcomes: state collapse into a failed state, regime change, or a negotiated recalibration of power with the United States.



Iran is attempting to deter expanded U.S. strikes on its energy infrastructure by signaling that it could escalate attacks against international shipping in the Bab al Mandeb using the Houthis. While it remains unclear if the Houthis will follow through, missile and drone assets have already been deployed near the strait. Simultaneously, the United States has conducted strikes further inland in southeastern and southwestern Iran, targeting missile test sites, space launch facilities, and IRGC bases to degrade Iranian defenses. Regional tensions are further heightened by Iran's continued retaliation against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, as well as likely Iranian drone strikes on Iraqi energy infrastructure in Basra that briefly halted oil exports. Furthermore, the IRGC is actively supplying Lebanese Hezbollah with advanced fiber-optic drones, utilizing components derived from Russia and China.



Russia is facing significant logistical degradation as Ukraine’s drone strike campaign in the Azov-Black Sea region paralyzes fuel shipping and isolates occupied Crimea. These operations have forced Russian forces to overstretch their air defenses and rely on vulnerable ground lines of communication. Due to the continued impact of Ukrainian strikes on domestic refineries, Russia has been forced to turn to India for additional gasoline supplies. Internally, the Kremlin is seeing Russian elites move money abroad into cryptocurrency and foreign property to protect assets from economic risk and state nationalization efforts. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has undergone major personnel changes, with the appointment of a new Prime Minister and an interim Defense Minister following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov.



Collaboration between Russia and Iran in cyberspace is primarily a partnership of strategic convenience driven by shared adversaries rather than a deeply integrated operational alliance. Historically, this cooperation has focused on state control of the internet, including the provision of Russian surveillance and censorship software to Tehran. While there are unverified reports of hacktivists from both nations coordinating attacks on Israeli infrastructure, many of these claims lack a robust evidence base. A significant history of distrust remains a mitigating factor, exemplified by previous "false-flag" operations where Russian actors hijacked Iranian infrastructure to avoid attribution. Consequently, both states remain cautious about sharing their most sophisticated technical capabilities, fearing they could be repurposed against them.



China is significantly expanding its naval reach with the construction of a "monster" supply ship at a shipyard in Guangzhou, which appears to be the largest at-sea replenishment vessel in the world. This vessel is critical for enabling the People's Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) blue water ambitions, specifically allowing conventionally-powered aircraft carrier strike groups to operate for sustained periods far from Chinese shores. This development highlights a growing disparity between Chinese and U.S. naval shipbuilding capacity. Regarding Taiwan, Beijing has continued to exert pressure, recently launching snap "warning" drills around the island that simulated a total maritime blockade. These strategic shifts indicate a clear Chinese focus on preparing for more regular and sustained long-range maritime operations.



On the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean military has begun employing anti-drone netting during major logistics exercises, such as Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore 26. This reflects a global trend in using passive physical defenses to protect vulnerable nodes from the ubiquitous threat of small attack drones. These protection measures are specifically designed to counter evolving battlefield conditions seen in other global conflicts. The threat environment is sharpened by North Korea's continued investment in its drone arsenal, which has benefited from Russian technical assistance and direct experience gained from the conflict in Ukraine. Both China and North Korea possess large quantities of drone technology, making counter-UAS efforts a vital component of future South Korean and allied defense doctrine.