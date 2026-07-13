The DINFOS Way – Ep. 43: Communicating That Connects Insights from Amelia of 98 Rock Baltimore

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In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous talks with longtime 98 Rock Baltimore radio personality and public affairs broadcaster Amelia Ryerse about communicating in ways that truly connect with audiences. Amelia shares how preparation, authenticity and audience awareness shape every show, from rock radio to her “Maryland Perspectives” public affairs program, and offers practical advice DINFOS students and military communicators can apply to their own interviews, podcasts and on‑air work.