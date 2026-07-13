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    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 43: Communicating That Connects Insights from Amelia of 98 Rock Baltimore

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 43: Communicating That Connects Insights from Amelia of 98 Rock Baltimore

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    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Lorne Neff, John Rous and Paul Watts

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous talks with longtime 98 Rock Baltimore radio personality and public affairs broadcaster Amelia Ryerse about communicating in ways that truly connect with audiences. Amelia shares how preparation, authenticity and audience awareness shape every show, from rock radio to her “Maryland Perspectives” public affairs program, and offers practical advice DINFOS students and military communicators can apply to their own interviews, podcasts and on‑air work.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92846
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111847671.mp3
    Length: 00:53:46
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    DINFOS
    communication
    Radio
    public affairs

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