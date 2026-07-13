In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous talks with longtime 98 Rock Baltimore radio personality and public affairs broadcaster Amelia Ryerse about communicating in ways that truly connect with audiences. Amelia shares how preparation, authenticity and audience awareness shape every show, from rock radio to her “Maryland Perspectives” public affairs program, and offers practical advice DINFOS students and military communicators can apply to their own interviews, podcasts and on‑air work.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92846
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111847671.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:46
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 43: Communicating That Connects Insights from Amelia of 98 Rock Baltimore, by Lorne Neff, John Rous and Paul Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.