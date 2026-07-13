A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni post office field exercise, a live performance of American rock band 'We The Kings' during MCAS Iwakuni's fourth of July celebration, and the summer festival at the Plat ABC in Iwakuni, Japan, July 6, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 01:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92803
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111843127.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 6, 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.