A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting a Crashed, Damaged, or Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 21:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92795
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111842868.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 15, 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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