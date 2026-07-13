The LOWDOWN - 15 July 2026 - The Logistics of China's New Global Navy

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Today's reporting highlights a severe escalation in the Middle East, where the Iranian regime has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all maritime traffic following a wave of U.S. strikes against Iranian military targets. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks against U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, reportedly using cluster munition warheads for the first time in an attack on Bahrain. Concurrently, President Trump has threatened a "shot right in the front door" of the extremely deeply-buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility, underscoring the challenges of targeting Iran's most hardened infrastructure. In the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian forces successfully struck the Salavat Oil Refinery, 1,300 kilometers from the border, while the Russian Ministry of Defense reportedly fails to recruit enough contract soldiers to compensate for a rising casualty rate that has exceeded 400 personnel per square kilometer of seized territory in some areas. Furthermore, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that North Korea is now a primary supplier for Russia, providing an estimated 25-40 percent of its artillery ammunition.



The CMSI analysis details the PRC’s strategic evolution into a "navalist" power, driven by Xi Jinping’s direct involvement in expanding the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) into a world-class force capable of far-seas operations. The PRC has normalized a continuous China Coast Guard presence east of Taiwan, applying a playbook from the East and South China Seas to pressure neighbors and potentially transition toward quarantine operations. PLA training has grown in sophistication, culminating in "capstone" amphibious exercises that simulate a Taiwan invasion using simultaneous landings, civilian lift vessels, and realistic coastal obstacles. This maturation extends to overseas force projection, where the PLA has established an annualized rhythm of loading heavy Army combat units onto Navy amphibious ships for exercises in Cambodia, Malaysia, and Tanzania, validating a "joint expeditionary logistics" framework. To counter U.S. advantages, Chinese military thinkers are emphasizing "intelligentized" wargaming as a strategic weapon and developing next-generation, large-displacement carrier supply ships and integrated air-defense functions designed to withstand first strikes in maritime combat. Analysis of the U.S. "Stand-In Forces" concept has led the PLA to prioritize unmanned combat systems and offensive cyber capabilities to proactively neutralize forward-deployed U.S. assets.