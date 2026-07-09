June runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 2.9 million acre-feet, 52% of average. The updated 2026 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 15.5 MAF, 60% of average, and the same as last month’s forecast.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 20:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|92779
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111840528.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:41
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026/07/09 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Below-average runoff leads to reduced navigation flow support and shortened season
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