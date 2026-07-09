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    2026/07/09 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    2026/07/09 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

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    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    June runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 2.9 million acre-feet, 52% of average. The updated 2026 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 15.5 MAF, 60% of average, and the same as last month’s forecast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 20:21
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 92779
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111840528.mp3
    Length: 00:42:41
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026/07/09 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drought
    Missouri River
    Reservoirs
    Runoff
    Monthly Update
    navigation

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