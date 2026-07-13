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    Cyber Camp & Tour of Aachen Newsbreak

    Cyber Camp & Tour of Aachen Newsbreak

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    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    07.07.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the Air Force Association Cyber Camp and Tour of Aachen, for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 8, 2026. The report highlights the return of the AFA Cyber Camp, where students in grades 6 through 12 will develop hands-on cybersecurity skills through interactive Windows and Linux labs before competing in a friendly cyber defense challenge. It also features the Geilenkirchen Military and Family Readiness Center’s guided tour of Aachen, offering community members the opportunity to explore one of Germany’s historic cities and experience its local landmarks and culture. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sgt. Tia Herring)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92770
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111838798.mp3
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cyber Camp & Tour of Aachen Newsbreak, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cyber
    SHAPE
    cyber camp
    Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program
    Aachen tour

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