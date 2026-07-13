Cyber Camp & Tour of Aachen Newsbreak

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American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the Air Force Association Cyber Camp and Tour of Aachen, for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 8, 2026. The report highlights the return of the AFA Cyber Camp, where students in grades 6 through 12 will develop hands-on cybersecurity skills through interactive Windows and Linux labs before competing in a friendly cyber defense challenge. It also features the Geilenkirchen Military and Family Readiness Center’s guided tour of Aachen, offering community members the opportunity to explore one of Germany’s historic cities and experience its local landmarks and culture. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sgt. Tia Herring)