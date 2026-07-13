Maven Smart System

U.S. Army Col. Arnel David, Taskforce Maven director and Royal Netherlands Navy Commander Johanneszwier Vanpijkeren, Taskforce Maven chief of communications and engagement, are interviewed by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tia Herring, American Forces Network broadcaster, for a radio broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Tia Herring.)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92769
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111838797.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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