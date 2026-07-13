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    Maven Smart System

    Maven Smart System

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    BELGIUM

    07.09.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tia Herring 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Col. Arnel David, Taskforce Maven director and Royal Netherlands Navy Commander Johanneszwier Vanpijkeren, Taskforce Maven chief of communications and engagement, are interviewed by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tia Herring, American Forces Network broadcaster, for a radio broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Tia Herring.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 08:59
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92769
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111838797.mp3
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maven Smart System, by SSgt Tia Herring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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