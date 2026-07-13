Maven Smart System & K.U.D.O.S.

American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, Maven Smart System and K.U.D.O.S., for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, July 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Tia Herring)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92766
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111838574.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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