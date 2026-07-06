Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Art of Influence: Scaling from Direct to Organizational Leadership

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In the Army, leadership is fundamentally defined by ‘influence’. This distinction is the lifeblood of our organization, separating management and administration from the dynamic process of leading Soldiers through conflict and peace.