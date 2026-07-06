In the Army, leadership is fundamentally defined by ‘influence’. This distinction is the lifeblood of our organization, separating management and administration from the dynamic process of leading Soldiers through conflict and peace.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 14:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92702
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111830711.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|US
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|2
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This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Art of Influence: Scaling from Direct to Organizational Leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Art of Influence: Scaling from Direct to Organizational Leadership
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