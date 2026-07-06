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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Art of Influence: Scaling from Direct to Organizational Leadership

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Art of Influence: Scaling from Direct to Organizational Leadership

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    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    In the Army, leadership is fundamentally defined by ‘influence’. This distinction is the lifeblood of our organization, separating management and administration from the dynamic process of leading Soldiers through conflict and peace.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92702
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111830711.mp3
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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