A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting Free Movie Monday: John Wick playing at the Sakura Theater on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92634
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111822668.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Free Movie Monday: John Wick, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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