A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Information, Tours and Travel sponsored event: Pear Picking & Tsuwano Sightseeing Trip 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92633
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111822625.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Pear Picking & Tsuwano Sightseeing Trip, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.