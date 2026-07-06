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    Okayama Peach Picking Trip, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Okayama Peach Picking Trip, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.02.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Information Tours and Travel sponsored event: Okayama Peach Picking Trip. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 19:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92631
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111822446.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okayama Peach Picking Trip, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    it&t
    afn iwakuni
    newscast
    mcas iwakuni

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