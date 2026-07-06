A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting Valiant Shield 2026, Atlanta Falcons visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Red, White and Boom on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92630
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111822218.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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