(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2026

    AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting Valiant Shield 2026, Atlanta Falcons visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Red, White and Boom on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 19:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92630
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111822218.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 29, 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Valient Shield
    We The Kings
    Atlanta Falcons
    USO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio