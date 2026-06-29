(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Base Housing Air Conditioning & Allstar Soccer

    Base Housing Air Conditioning & Allstar Soccer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sgt. Tia Herring

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on future events, Base Housing Air Conditioning & Allstar Soccer, for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sergeant Tia Herring)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92609
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815957.mp3
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Housing Air Conditioning & Allstar Soccer, by SrA Josiah Brown and SSgt Tia Herring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HEAT
    air conditioners
    family housing
    ALL-STAR SOCCER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio