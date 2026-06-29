American Forces Network Benelux reports on future events, 4th of July & BRITFETE, for a radio broadcast at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 23, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Staff Sergeant Tia Herring)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92608
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111815953.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th of July & BRITFETE, by SrA Josiah Brown and SSgt Tia Herring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.