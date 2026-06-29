National Days at NATO: United States

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jared Thompson, U.S. National Military Representative to SHAPE, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Deborah A. GilillandSwartz, senior enlisted leader for the U.S. NMR to SHAPE, join AFN Benelux for a National Days at NATO interview at SHAPE, Belgium, June 29, 2026. During the interview, they discussed the history of U.S. Independence Day, American traditions, places to visit across the United States, and the upcoming Fourth of July celebration at SHAPE. The segment highlighted the culture and traditions behind America’s national day while connecting the SHAPE community with the U.S. mission at NATO. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)