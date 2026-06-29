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    National Days at NATO: United States

    National Days at NATO: United States

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    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jared Thompson, U.S. National Military Representative to SHAPE, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Deborah A. GilillandSwartz, senior enlisted leader for the U.S. NMR to SHAPE, join AFN Benelux for a National Days at NATO interview at SHAPE, Belgium, June 29, 2026. During the interview, they discussed the history of U.S. Independence Day, American traditions, places to visit across the United States, and the upcoming Fourth of July celebration at SHAPE. The segment highlighted the culture and traditions behind America’s national day while connecting the SHAPE community with the U.S. mission at NATO. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92604
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111815907.mp3
    Length: 00:11:40
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Days at NATO: United States, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Of July
    Independance Day
    NATO
    United States
    National Days at NATO

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