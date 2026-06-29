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    National Days at NATO: Canada

    National Days at NATO: Canada

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    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.25.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    Canadian Armed Forces Warrant Officer Nadia Gelinas Galaise, IC Finance Management, Canada National Military Representative ACO, discusses Canada’s national day during an interview with AFN Benelux at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 26, 2026. Gelinas Galaise spoke about the history and meaning behind Canada’s national day, what she misses most about home, and how she planned to celebrate while serving in the NATO community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 04:04
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92543
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111812944.mp3
    Length: 00:09:06
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Days at NATO: Canada, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    Canada
    NATO OTAN
    National Days at NATO
    National Days

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