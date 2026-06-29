National Days at NATO: Canada

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Canadian Armed Forces Warrant Officer Nadia Gelinas Galaise, IC Finance Management, Canada National Military Representative ACO, discusses Canada’s national day during an interview with AFN Benelux at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 26, 2026. Gelinas Galaise spoke about the history and meaning behind Canada’s national day, what she misses most about home, and how she planned to celebrate while serving in the NATO community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)